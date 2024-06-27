Naga's Houston

Naga's South Indian Cuisine offers a taste of South India in Houston. Our menu features flavorful dishes like Biriyani, dosas, idlis, vadas, and veg, goat, seafood curries. Our food made with fresh, high-quality ingredients and prepared with care. Naga's South Indian Cuisine is a great place to experience the delicious and flavorful cuisine of South India. Also, We offer daily lunch buffet, perfect for a quick and delicious meal