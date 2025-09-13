Chicken Fry Biryani

Indulge in our Chicken Fry Biryani—a mouthwatering fusion of crispy fried chicken pieces layered with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices. Every bite delivers a delightful mix of textures and bold flavors, complemented by four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar. Exclusively at Naga's Houston, this innovative twist on a classic favorite is sure to impress.