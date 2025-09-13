Chicken Lollipop Biryani

Delight in our Chicken Lollipop Biryani—a fusion twist on a classic favorite. Tender chicken lollipops, marinated and fried to perfection, are layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked with aromatic spices. Enjoy a bold, innovative dish that marries traditional Indian flavors with a creative fusion touch, exclusively at Naga's Houston.