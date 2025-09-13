Pickup location : 11807 Westheimer Road, Houston TX 77077
Pickup location : 11807 Westheimer Road, Houston TX 77077
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
$0
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Embark on a culinary journey with our Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani. Tender chicken is marinated and layered with fragrant basmati rice, then slow-cooked with the tangy, robust flavors of ulavacharu—a signature tamarind-based curry enriched with aromatic spices. This innovative fusion brings together the rich tradition of biryani and the unique zest of ulavacharu for a truly memorable dining experience in Houston.