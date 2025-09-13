Chicken Kari Dosa

Indulge in our Chicken Kari Dosa—a delightful fusion of South Indian culinary tradition and the robust flavors of Indian spices. This crispy dosa is generously topped with tender chicken simmered in an aromatic kari sauce. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it offers an unforgettable blend of tradition and innovation for an exceptional dining experience in Houston.