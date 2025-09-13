Ghee Roast

Indulge in our signature Ghee Roast Dosa—a thin, crispy South Indian crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, roasted to perfection in pure ghee. Every bite delivers a delightful crunch, a subtle tang from fermentation, and a rich, buttery aroma. Served with an assortment of classic chutneys and sambar, it's a must-try dish for those seeking an authentic taste of South Indian culinary excellence.