Pickup location : 11807 Westheimer Road, Houston TX 77077
Ghee Roast
$0
1
Indulge in our signature Ghee Roast Dosa—a thin, crispy South Indian crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, roasted to perfection in pure ghee. Every bite delivers a delightful crunch, a subtle tang from fermentation, and a rich, buttery aroma. Served with an assortment of classic chutneys and sambar, it's a must-try dish for those seeking an authentic taste of South Indian culinary excellence.