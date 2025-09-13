Paper Dosa

$0

Add to Cart 1

Experience the delight of our Paper Dosa—an ultra-crispy, thin South Indian crepe served exclusively at Naga's Houston. Expertly fermented and cooked to golden perfection, this dosa boasts an airy texture and delicate, savory flavor. Accompanied by an assortment of tangy chutneys and our signature sambar, it’s the perfect blend of tradition and culinary artistry. Enjoy an authentic taste of South Indian cuisine, only at Naga's Houston.