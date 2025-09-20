Embark on a culinary journey with our Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani. Tender chicken is marinated and layered with fragrant basmati rice, then slow-cooked with the tangy, robust flavors of ulavacharu—a signature tamarind-based curry enriched with aromatic spices. This innovative fusion brings together the rich tradition of biryani and the unique zest of ulavacharu for a truly memorable dining experience in Houston.