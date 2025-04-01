Pickup location : 11807 Westheimer Road, Houston TX 77077
Naga's South Indian Cuisine | Houston 11807 Westheimer Road, Suite 580
Featured Items
Tandoori whole pomfret
Whole pomfret fish marinated in yogurt, Indian masala and grilled in tandoori oven$16.99
Chettinad Crab Masala
Crab cooked in chettinad special aromatic spices$18.99
Goat Dum Biryani
Savor our Goat Dum Biryani—tender goat meat marinated in a rich blend of aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked using the traditional dum method to seal in all the flavors. Enjoy an authentic taste of India exclusively at Naga's Houston.$16.99
Today's Special
Arcot Chicken Biryani
Experience the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu with our Arcot Chicken Biriyani. Succulent chicken pieces are marinated in an aromatic blend of spices and slow-cooked to perfection, offering a robust and flavorful journey into traditional Tamil Nadu cuisine—exclusively at Naga's Houston.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Seeraga Samba Chicken Biryani$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Madurai Mutton Biryani
Experience the bold, traditional flavors of Madurai with our Madurai Mutton Biryani. Tender mutton, marinated and slow-cooked with a rich blend of aromatic spices, delivers an authentic taste of South Indian culinary heritage—exclusively at Naga's Houston.$17.99
Ambur Chicken Biryani$14.99
Lamb Chunks Biriyani$17.99
Cashew Pulao$12.99
Dindigul Thalappakatti Mutton Biryani
Relish the authentic flavors of Tamil Nadu with our Thalappakatti Mutton Biryani. Tender, marinated mutton is slow-cooked with aromatic spices to perfection, delivering a taste steeped in tradition—exclusively at Naga's Houston.$18.99OUT OF STOCK
Kizhi Parotta - Chicken$15.99
Mutton Kola Urundai$15.99
Bhai Veetu Chicken Biriyani
Experience the authentic taste of Bhai Veetu Chicken Biriyani. Tender chicken is marinated in a blend of traditional spices and slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice, delivering a rich and satisfying flavor experience—exclusively at Naga's Houston.$14.99
Dindigul Thalappakatti Mutton Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Lamb Chops Fry (varuval)$22.99
Bangalore Chicken$13.99
Raju Gari Kodi Pulao$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Gongura Goat Fry$17.99
Natukodi Pepper Fry$14.99
Appetizers - Veg
Chili Paneer
Paneer - fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
Chili Gobi
Cauliflower - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$11.99
Chilli Baby Corn
Baby corn - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
Babycorn Manchurian
Babycorn cooked with Manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
Paneer Manchurian
Paneer cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$13.99
Veg Manchurian
Veg cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$11.99
Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Paneer 65
Paneer deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
Green Chilli Paneer
Paneer deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
Green Chili Gobi
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
Green Chili Babycorn
Babycorn deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
Kaaram Podi Paneer
Paneer fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$11.99
Kaaram Podi Gobi
Cauliflower florets fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$11.99
Kaaram Podi Mix Vegetable
Mix vegetables fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$11.99
Curry Leaf Paneer
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$11.99
Curry Leaf Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$11.99
Curry Leaf Mixed Vegetables
Mix Vegetables- deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$11.99
Kothimera Paneer
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$11.99
Kothimera Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$11.99
Kothimera Mixed Vegetables
Mix Vegetables - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$11.99
Baby corn Pepper Fry
Baby corn battered, wok fried with crushed peppercorn.$12.99
Paniyaram
Ball shaped fried dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$12.99
Chili Idly
Pan shaped dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$11.99
Chili Parotta
Finely cut parotta roasted and seasoned with tempered spices.$12.99
Veg NRR
Chef's creation of spicy veg appetizer.$12.99
Samosa(3)
Pastries filled potato and peas.$7.99
Corn Chatpata
Crispy corn tossed in sweet spicy and tangy flavors.$11.99
Cashew Pakoda
Cashews dipped in chickpeas flour batter with spices and deep-fried.$12.99
Vada(3)
Fried Indian donut made of lentil batter.$7.99
Sambar Vada(3)
Fried lentil doughnut immersed in delicious lentil gravy.$10.99
Appetizer - Tandoor
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken meat seasoned with masalas onto a skewer and grilled golden$14.99
Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.$14.99
Grilled Goat Chops
Seasoned tender grilled lamb chops expertly grilled for an exceptional taste$22.99
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced lamb meat seasoned with masalas onto skewers and grilled$16.99
Malai Kebab
Marinated chicken with special creamy mild spices and grilled$14.99
Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$13.99
Tandoori Chicken (4 Pieces)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$14.99
Tandoori Shrimp
Grilled shrimp infused with aromatic tandoori spices.$16.99
Tangdi Kebab
Marinated chicken drum sticks with special spices cooked in tandoor$14.99
Appetizers - Non-Veg
Chilli Chicken
Wok toss cubes of deep fried boneless chicken, cooked with tangy chili sauce.$13.99
Chicken Machurian
Chicken cooked with Manchurian sauce and served dry.$13.99
Chicken Lollipop
Chicken wings marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep-fried.$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with chef made sauce.$12.99
Ulavacharu Kodi Vepudu
Chicken cooked with special aromatic spices & horse gram.$13.99
Chennai Style Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken deep fried with Indian spices.$12.99
Garlic Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.$12.99
Ginger Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh ginger sauce, onions & soya sauce$13.99
Virudhunagar Chicken Pakoda
Bone-in chicken pieces coated in seasoned batter, deep-fried.$12.99
Green Chili Chicken
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with green chili sauce.$12.99
Chicken NRR
Chef's creation of spicy chicken appetizer$13.99
Chettinad Nattu Kozhi Varuval
Country chicken cooked with chettinad spices, and served in semi-gravy.$14.99
Chicken 555
Chicken sautéed in house special sauce with cashew nuts.$12.99
Kaaram Podi Chicken
Chicken tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves.$12.99
Curry Leaf Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken is fried with fresh curry leaves, onions and green chilies.$12.99
Magestic Chicken
Thin chicken strips deep fried and sautéed in chef special delicious sauce.$13.99
Kothimera Chicken
Chicken tossed in house special sauce with green chilies, cilantro & spices.$13.99
Karimnagar Chicken Wings
Crispy tender chicken wings with special spices$13.99
Karaikudi Chicken Varuval
Chicken pieces cooked in spices, sautéed and served semi-dry$14.99
Chicken Chukka
Boneless chicken marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$14.99
Pallipalayam Chicken
Country-chicken stir fried, cooked with aromatic masala and coconut pieces.$13.99
Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry
Bone-in goat cubes stir-fried with fresh peppercorns.$15.99
Mutton Chukka
Boneless mutton marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$16.99
Appetizers - Seafood
Karam Podi Fish
Tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$14.99
Karam Podi Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$15.99
Curry Leaf Fish
Fish sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$14.99
Curry Leaf Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$15.99
Green Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with green chili sauces$15.99
Chili Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with chili sauces, fresh green chilies, onions, and bell peppers$15.99
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with garlic and red pepper flakes$15.99
Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with ginger and soy sauce$15.99
Fried Fish(SeaBass)
Sea bass fish seasoned and coated with flour and crisp-fried$15.99
Shrimp Manchurian
Shrimp seasoned with Chinese sauce and tossed$15.99
Kothimera Fish
Fish cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek$14.99
Kothimera Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek$15.99
Fish NRR
Fish cooked with chef's special recipe$15.99
Shrimp NRR
Shrimp cooked with chef's special recipe$16.99
Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated in tempura batter with spices and fried until crispy$15.99
Nethili Fish (Anchovy)
Anchovy fish coated with spices fried until crispy$15.99
Grilled Pompret
Pompret with marinated spices grilled in tandoori$17.99
Vanjaram Fish Tawa Fry
King fish marinated in special Indian spices and tawa fried$17.99
Apollo Fish
Fish fillets marinated in spicy batter,deep-fried and tossed with aromatic spices$15.99
Entrées - Veg
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala spices sautéed in creamy tomato sauce.$13.99
Veg Butter Masala
Mix Vegetable masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$13.99
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$14.99
Chettinad Veg Curry
Spicy South Indian dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
Chettinad Mushroom Curry
Spicy South Indian mushroom dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
Chettinad Kofta Curry
Spicy South Indian kofta dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
Chettinad Paneer Curry
Spicy South Indian paneer dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
Karaikudi Veg Curry
Vegetables, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$13.99
Karaikudi Mushroom Curry
Mushrooms, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$13.99
Karaikudi Paneer Curry
Paneer, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$14.99
Veg Kurma
Gravy made with mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices.$13.99
Mushroom Kurma
Gravy made with mushrooms, coconut, and spices.$13.99
Paneer Kurma
Gravy made with paneer, coconut, and spices.$14.99
Veg Vindaloo
Hot and spicy curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$13.99
Mushroom Vindaloo
Hot and spicy mushroom curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$13.99
Paneer Vindaloo
Hot and spicy paneer curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$14.99
Kadai Veg
Vegetables, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Kadai Mushroom
Mushroom, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Kadai Paneer
Paneer, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$14.99
Saag Veg
Chopped spinach cooked with mixed vegetables and freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Saag Channa
Chopped spinach cooked with channa and freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Saag Paneer
Chopped spinach cooked with paneer and freshly ground spicy masala.$14.99
Gongura Paneer Curry
Paneer cubes cooked in Gongura sauce with spices.$14.99
Mutter Paneer
Paneer cooked in spiced creamy tomato based gravy.$14.99
Navarathna Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut and creamy sauce.$14.99
Malai Kofta
Balls of minced vegetables cooked with cream.$14.99
Guthi Vankaya Curry
Stuffed Eggplant Curry in traditional Andhra style.$13.99
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower, Potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala.$13.99
Bindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked in a rich spicy tangy sauce, curry leaves with homemade spices.$13.99
Ennai Kathirikai Kulambu
Eggplant stuffed with flavorful freshly ground masala.$13.99
Poondu Kulambu
Garlic cooked in hot and tangy sauce made from the powder of dry lentils.$13.99
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with mixed spices of coriander, chili powder, and ground turmeric.$12.99
Dal Tadka
Lentil cooked with a touch of herbs and mild spices.$12.99
Spinach Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils sautéed with onions, spices & spinach.$13.99
Naga's Vatha Kulambu
Dried vegetables cooked with tamarind sauce with onion and tomato.$13.99
Entrées - Non-Veg
Tikka Masala
Tikka masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
Chettinad Curry
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.$14.99
Kadai
Choice of meat slow cooked with tomatoes and spices in a special iron wok$13.99
Saag
choice of meat cooked with onion spices and spinach gravy$13.99
Vindaloo
Choice of meat cooked in hot and tangy curry made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar$13.99
Naga's Special Curry
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala$14.99
Karaikudi Nattu Kozhi Masala
Country chicken semi gravy made from special spices.$15.99
Goat Paya
A robust stew created from goat trotters (feet) and leg shanks.$17.99
Andhra Curry
Chicken cooked in traditional andhra style with homemade spices$13.99
Gongura Curry
Cooked with roselle leaves, spices and herbs$14.99
Roganjosh
A popular curry from north India with rich gravy, fresh tomatoes, yogurt & garnish with cilantro$14.99
Karuvadu Kulambu
Dry fish curry$16.99
Nellore Fish Curry
Boneless fish in traditional Andhra tangy style with coconut milk and homemade spices$16.99
Naga's Meen Kulambu
Choice of fish cooked with tamarind-based gravy and spices Tamil Nadu style$16.99
Nandu Peratal (Semi Dry)
Crab cooked in chef's special spices$18.99
Chettinad Egg Masala
Egg cooked with onion and tomatoes in special chettinad spices$14.99
Chettinad Crab Masala
Crab cooked in chettinad special aromatic spices$18.99
Keema Curry
Choice of minced meat cooked with onion, tomato & special spices$16.99
Goat Keema Mutter
Minced mutton and peas sauteed in a medley of enticing spices, resulting in a delicious curry$18.99
Butter Masala Chicken
Butter masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$15.99
Karikudi Curry
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.$14.99
Andra Egg Masala
Eggs cooked in spicy and tangy sauce with coconut$13.99
Naan & Parotta
Plain Naan$2.99
Butter Naan$3.99
Garlic Naan
Naan bread made with garlic$3.99
Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in tandoor oven$3.99
Bullet Naan
Spicy naan bread with green chilies$3.99
Naga's Bread Basket
1 Plain Naan, 1 Butter Naan, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Tandoori Roti.$11.99
Poori with Channa Masala
Enjoy our fluffy, golden poori paired with a hearty, spiced channa Masala. This classic combination delivers a delightful blend of textures and flavors for an authentic taste of Indian cuisine, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$11.99
Poori with Potato Masala
Indulge in our crispy, golden poori paired with a savory, spiced potato masala. This classic combination delivers the comforting flavors of home-style South Indian cuisine, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$11.99
Poori with Chicken Curry
Enjoy our soft, fluffy poori paired with a rich, aromatic chicken curry. This classic combination brings together the light, crispy texture of freshly fried poori and the bold, flavorful spices of our chicken curry for an authentic Indian culinary experience—exclusively at Naga's Houston.$12.99
Poori with Mutton Curry
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with mutton curry.$14.99
Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas cooked in a special gravy served with puffed leavened bread.$11.99
Parotta(1 Piece)
Enjoy our freshly made Parotta—a soft, flaky, and perfectly layered Indian flatbread. Ideal for pairing with your favorite curries, it delivers an authentic taste of traditional South Indian cuisine exclusively at Naga's Houston.$3.99
Parotta with Veg Kurma
Delight in our handmade parotta—a perfectly layered, crispy yet soft flatbread—paired with a rich, flavor-packed kurma. Experience the authentic taste of South Indian home cooking in every bite, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$12.99
Parotta with Chicken Curry
Enjoy our handmade parotta—crispy, flaky, and perfectly layered—served with a robust, aromatic chicken curry. Every bite offers a delicious fusion of textures and rich spices, capturing the essence of authentic South Indian cuisine exclusively at Naga's Houston.$15.99
Parotta with Mutton Curry
Layered flat bread served with mutton curry.$16.99
Veg Kothu Parotta
Savor our Veg Kothu Parotta—a delicious, chopped parotta dish tossed with a medley of fresh vegetables, aromatic spices, and savory sauces. Enjoy this hearty, flavorful fusion that delivers an authentic taste of South Indian street food, exclusively at Naga's Houston$12.99
Egg Kothu Parotta
Chopped, hand-tossed flat bread stir fried with egg.$13.99
Chicken Kothu Parotta
Experience the ultimate fusion of flavors with our Chicken Kothu Parotta. Tender chicken, chopped parotta, and a mix of fresh vegetables are stir-fried with aromatic spices to create a hearty, satisfying dish. Enjoy a true taste of South Indian street food, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$14.99
Steamed Tiffin
Idly$7.99
Sambar Idly$9.99
Podi Idly$9.99
Mini Idly$9.99
Idiyappam with Coconut Milk$12.99
Idiyappam with Veg Kurma$12.99
Idiyappam with Chicken Curry$14.99
Idiyappam with Mutton Curry$16.99
Idiyappam with Mutton Paya$16.99
Appam with Coconut Milk$12.99
Appam with Veg Kurma$12.99
Appam with Chicken Curry$14.99
Appam with Mutton Curry$16.99
Appam with Mutton Paya$16.99
Dosa
Plain Dosa
Enjoy this traditional South Indian dish, a crispy, golden crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Simple, delicious, and perfect for lunch or dinner. We have the best dosa in Houston area.$10.99
Masala Dosa
Enjoy South India's favorite delight, a crispy savory pancake filled with a spicy potato mixture, paired with coconut chutney, mint chutney, penat chutney and sambar, our exquisite Masala Dosa.$12.99
Ghee Podi Masala Dosa$14.99
Onion Dosa
Savor our crispy, thin Onion Dosa, a delicious South Indian crepe, generously topped with finely chopped onions and served hot sambar and four types of chutneys.$12.99
Podi Dosa
Savor the thin, crispy Podi Dosa, a South Indian crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter, coated with spicy lentil powder for an irresistible flavor.$12.99
Ghee Roast
Indulge in our signature Ghee Roast Dosa—a thin, crispy South Indian crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, roasted to perfection in pure ghee. Every bite delivers a delightful crunch, a subtle tang from fermentation, and a rich, buttery aroma. Served with an assortment of classic chutneys and sambar, it's a must-try dish for those seeking an authentic taste of South Indian culinary excellence.$12.99
Paper Dosa
Experience the delight of our Paper Dosa—an ultra-crispy, thin South Indian crepe served exclusively at Naga's Houston. Expertly fermented and cooked to golden perfection, this dosa boasts an airy texture and delicate, savory flavor. Accompanied by an assortment of tangy chutneys and our signature sambar, it’s the perfect blend of tradition and culinary artistry. Enjoy an authentic taste of South Indian cuisine, only at Naga's Houston.$14.99
Uttappam
A thick, savory South Indian pancake Served with tangy chutneys and sambar for an authentic flavor experience.$12.99
Veg Uttappam
A thick, savory South Indian pancake loaded with fresh vegetables. Served with tangy chutneys and sambar for an authentic taste experience.$12.99
Onion Uttappam
A savory South Indian pancake loaded with crispy onions, served with tangy chutneys and sambar. Enjoy authentic flavors right here in Houston$13.99
Onion Chili Uttappam
A savory South Indian pancake topped with crisp onions and fiery chillies, served with tangy chutneys and sambar. Enjoy the authentic flavors of Houston!$13.99
Onion Chili Tomato Uttappam
A savory South Indian pancake loaded with onions, tomatoes, and fiery chillies. Served with tangy chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar for a burst of authentic flavor in Houston$13.99
Rava Dosa
A crispy, semolina-based South Indian crepe with a delicate, savory texture. Enjoy it with four flavorful chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar for an authentic taste experience in Houston.$13.99
Rava Onion Dosa
A crispy, semolina-based South Indian crepe loaded with finely sliced onions for an extra burst of savory flavor. Enjoy it with four flavorful chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar for an authentic taste experience in Houston.$13.99
Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
Rava Onion Masala Dosa
A crispy, semolina-based South Indian crepe generously filled with a spiced potato masala and enhanced with a hint of onions. Enjoy it with four flavorful chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar for an authentic taste experience in Houston.$14.99
Kal Dosa
Experience a unique twist on a traditional favorite with our Kal Dosa. This dosa boasts a perfectly crispy exterior and a soft, flavorful interior, served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar for an authentic taste of Houston.$13.99
Cheese Dosa
Savor a delightful fusion of tradition and modern flavor with our Cheese Dosa—a crispy, golden dosa generously filled with melted cheese. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it’s a unique twist on a classic favorite right here in Houston.$13.99
Kara Dosa
Experience a spicy twist on a South Indian classic with our Kara Dosa. This crispy, golden dosa is infused with fiery spices, delivering a bold flavor in every bite. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it's the perfect choice for spice enthusiasts looking for an authentic taste in Houston.$12.99
Chili Paneer Cut Dosa
Indulge in our Chili Paneer Cut Dosa—a bold fusion of South Indian tradition and modern flavors. This crispy, cut dosa is generously topped with succulent paneer tossed in a spicy chili sauce. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it's a must-try for those who crave a spicy twist on a classic favorite in Houston.$14.99
Chicken Tikka Dosa
Savor our Chicken Tikka Dosa—a fusion of classic South Indian dosa with succulent, marinated chicken tikka. This crispy, golden dosa is topped with tender chicken tikka grilled to perfection. Served with four flavorful chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it offers an unforgettable blend of traditional and modern flavors right here in Houston.$15.99
Chicken Kari Dosa
Indulge in our Chicken Kari Dosa—a delightful fusion of South Indian culinary tradition and the robust flavors of Indian spices. This crispy dosa is generously topped with tender chicken simmered in an aromatic kari sauce. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it offers an unforgettable blend of tradition and innovation for an exceptional dining experience in Houston.$15.99
Egg Dosa
Enjoy our Egg Dosa—a crispy South Indian crepe topped with a perfectly cooked egg, offering a satisfying blend of texture and flavor. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it's a hearty and delicious twist on a classic favorite in Houston.$13.99
Chicken Keema Dosa
Savor our Chicken Keema Dosa—a crispy, golden dosa generously topped with flavorful, spiced minced chicken. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it’s a delicious fusion that brings the best of Indian culinary traditions right to Houston.$15.99
Mutton Keema Dosa
Savor our Mutton Keema Dosa—a crispy, golden dosa generously topped with flavorful, spiced minced mutton. Served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar, it’s a delicious fusion of Indian culinary traditions right here in Houston.$16.99
Family Dosa
Enjoy our Family Dosa—an extra-large, crispy South Indian crepe crafted for sharing. Perfectly designed to bring everyone together, it’s served with four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar for a memorable communal dining experience in Houston.$18.99
Mysore Masala Dosa
Savor our Mysore Masala Dosa, a crispy, golden crepe filled with spiced, aromatic potatoes and onions, served with tangy sambhar and four types of fresh chutneys.$14.99
Biryani Veg
Biryani - Non-Veg
Chicken Dum Biryani
Delight in our Chicken Dum Biryani—a sumptuous dish of tender chicken marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked to perfection. Every bite bursts with rich, authentic flavor, delivering the true essence of Indian culinary heritage right here in Houston.$14.99
Avakai Chicken Biryani
Delight in our Avakai Chicken Biryani—a unique twist on a classic favorite. Tender chicken, marinated with a blend of aromatic spices and tangy avakai (mango pickle), is layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy an unforgettable fusion of flavors that bring authentic Indian culinary tradition to Houston.$15.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Experience a bold fusion of flavors with our Gongura Chicken Biryani. Tender chicken is marinated with tangy gongura leaves and aromatic spices, then layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy this unique twist on a classic favorite, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$15.99
Chicken Lollipop Biryani
Delight in our Chicken Lollipop Biryani—a fusion twist on a classic favorite. Tender chicken lollipops, marinated and fried to perfection, are layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked with aromatic spices. Enjoy a bold, innovative dish that marries traditional Indian flavors with a creative fusion touch, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$15.99
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Embark on a culinary journey with our Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani. Tender chicken is marinated and layered with fragrant basmati rice, then slow-cooked with the tangy, robust flavors of ulavacharu—a signature tamarind-based curry enriched with aromatic spices. This innovative fusion brings together the rich tradition of biryani and the unique zest of ulavacharu for a truly memorable dining experience in Houston.$15.99
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Boneless
Experience the vibrant flavors of Vijayawada with our boneless chicken biryani. Succulent, marinated boneless chicken is layered with aromatic basmati rice and a signature blend of spices, then slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy this modern twist on a classic dish, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$15.99
Chicken Fry Biryani
Indulge in our Chicken Fry Biryani—a mouthwatering fusion of crispy fried chicken pieces layered with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices. Every bite delivers a delightful mix of textures and bold flavors, complemented by four delectable chutneys and our signature South Indian sambar. Exclusively at Naga's Houston, this innovative twist on a classic favorite is sure to impress.$15.99
Nattu Kodi Biryani (Country Chicken)
Savor the rustic charm of our Natu Kodi Biryani. Tender, juicy country chicken is marinated with authentic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked to perfection. Experience the true taste of traditional Indian country kitchens, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$15.99
Masakali Chicken Biryani Boneless
Indulge in our Masakali Chicken Biryani Boneless—a vibrant twist on the classic biryani. Tender boneless chicken is marinated in a unique blend of spices and herbs, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy an explosion of bold, aromatic flavors exclusively at Naga's Houston.$15.99
Goat Dum Biryani
Savor our Goat Dum Biryani—tender goat meat marinated in a rich blend of aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked using the traditional dum method to seal in all the flavors. Enjoy an authentic taste of India exclusively at Naga's Houston.$16.99
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
Savor the rich flavors of our Ulavacharu Goat Biryani, a delectable, slow-cooked delicacy featuring tender goat meat, aromatic spices, and tangy ulavacharu sauce.$17.99
Gogura Goat Biryani
Enjoy our Gogura Goat Biryani, a flavorful, aromatic dish perfectly cooked with tender goat meat, basmati rice, and traditional Indian spices. Served with raita or curry.$17.99
Goat Fry Biryani
Experience our delectable Goat Fry Biryani, a heavenly blend of aromatic spices and tender goat meat layered with fluffy, perfectly cooked basmati rice. A must try biryani in Houston.$17.99
Fish Biryani
Savor our Fish Biryani, a fragrant blend of tender fish pieces, aromatic spices, and basmati rice, cooked to perfection for a delightful, satisfying meal experience.$16.99
Shrimp Biryani
Indulge in our aromatic Shrimp Biryani, packed with succulent shrimp, basmati rice, and a blend of fragrant spices. A seafood lover's delight, cooked to perfection.$17.99
Egg Biryani
Savor our Egg Biryani, a delicious blend of aromatic basmati rice, perfectly boiled eggs, and an array of fragrant spices, expertly cooked for a wholesome meal.$13.99
Gongura Egg Biryani
Experience a tangy twist on tradition with our Gongura Egg Biryani. Tender eggs are combined with flavorful gongura leaves, fragrant basmati rice, and aromatic spices, slow-cooked to perfection for an unforgettable fusion of flavors—exclusively at Naga's Houston.$14.99
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani
Savor the richness of our Ulavacharu Egg Biryani, skillfully prepared with aromatic spices, boiled eggs, flavorful rice, and a generous savory sauce, offering an unforgettable culinary experience.$13.99
Goat Kheema Biryani
Savor our Goat Kheema Biryani – succulent minced goat meat is marinated in a robust blend of aromatic spices, then layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked to perfection. This hearty dish delivers an authentic taste of Indian culinary tradition, exclusively at Naga's Houston.$18.99
Arcot Chicken Biryani
Savor the flavorful Arcot Chicken Biriyani, cooked with tender chicken, aromatic spices, and fragrant Basmati rice. An authentic South Indian indulgence for your taste buds.$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Bucket Biriyanis
Vegetable Dum Biryani ( Bucket)$42.99OUT OF STOCK
Gongura Vegetable Biryani (Bucket)$44.99
Gongura Paneer Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani (Bucket)$44.99
Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Veg Keema Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Paneer Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Avakai Veg Biryani (Bucket)$44.99OUT OF STOCK
Kofta Biryani (Bucket)$44.99
Veg Vijayawada Biryani (Bucket)$44.99
Paneer Masakali Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Chicken Dum Biryani (Bucket)$52.99
Avakai Chicken Biryani (Bucket)$54.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani (Bucket)$54.99
Chicken Lollipop Biryani (Bucket)$56.99
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani (Bucket)$54.99
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani (Bucket)$52.99
Chicken Fry Biryani (Bucket)$52.99
Nattu Kodi Biryani (Bucket)$54.99OUT OF STOCK
Masakali Boneless Chicken Biryani (Bucket)$52.99
Goat Dum Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Gogura Goat Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Goat Fry Biryani ((Bucket)$59.99
Fish Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Shrimp Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Egg Biryani (Bucket)$44.99
Gongura Egg Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani (Bucket)$46.99
Goat Kheema Biryani (Bucket)$59.99
Seeraga Samba Goat Special Biryani (Bucket)$59.99OUT OF STOCK
Raju Gari Kodi Pulov (Bucket)$52.99OUT OF STOCK
Vegetable Dum Biryani ( Bucket) (Copy)$42.99
Soups - Non-Veg
Chicken Pepper Soup
Flavorful chicken broth with crushed peppercorns$5.99
Chicken Clear Soup
Flavored broth of chicken with aromatic herbs$5.99
Nattu Kozhi Rasam
Chicken with bone, slowly cooked in chettinad spices$6.99
Aatukaal Soup/Paya
Simmered goat bone seasoned with pepper and cumin$6.99
Nandu Rasam
Protein-rich crab meat stock and spices$7.99
Chicken Manchow Soup
Hot and Spice with Chicken and noodle$5.99
Soups - Veg
Tomato Soup
Tangy tomato puree, roasted garlic and seasonings.$4.99
Garlic Mushroom Soup
Roasted Mushrooms with garlic, dry herbs and cream.$4.99
Sweet Corn Soup
Soup cooked with baby corn, spring onions and seasonings.$4.99
Mixed Vegetables Clear Soup
Simmering vegetables until the flavors are released.$4.99
Veg Manchow Soup
Soup cooked with baby corn, spring onions and seasonings.$4.99
Tiffin Combo
Masala Dosa(1) with vada(2)$14.99
Masala Dosa(1) with idly(2)$13.99
Dosa with vada(2)$13.99
Dosa with idly(2)$12.99
Idly(2) with Vada$11.99
Idly(2) with Chicken Curry$12.99
Idly(2) with Mutton Curry$14.99
Idly(2) with Fish Curry$14.99
Plain Dosa with Chicken Curry$13.99
Plain Dosa with Mutton Curry$15.99
Plain Dosa with Fish Curry$15.99
Kal Dosa(3) with Chicken Curry$14.99
Kal Dosa(3) with Mutton Curry$16.99
Kal Dosa (3) with Fish Curry$16.99
Fried Rice
Noodles
Variety Rice
Desserts
Butter Masala Meal Package
Parotta(1 Piece)
Enjoy our freshly made Parotta—a soft, flaky, and perfectly layered Indian flatbread. Ideal for pairing with your favorite curries, it delivers an authentic taste of traditional South Indian cuisine exclusively at Naga's Houston.